Hoops: Fall Creek, Durand, Blair-Taylor earn key conference wins

Hoops: Fall Creek, Durand, Blair-Taylor earn key conference winsUpdated
(WQOW) - Thursday's high school basketball scores
Boys basketball
Fall Creek 72, Altoona 67 - Crickets now 9-0 in Cloverbelt West; Vollrath and Ploeckelman (FC): 17 points each; Turk (ALT): 23 points
Ladysmith 75, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 39
Neillsville 60, Loyal 45
Bloomer 49, Hayward 40 - Crane (BLOOM): 17 points; Herrick (BLOOM): 12 points; Heyworth (HAY): 15 points
Girls basketball
Durand 60, Mondovi 21 - Sabelko (DUR): 20 points; Clark (MON): 7 points
Elk Mound 71, Spring Valley 31
Ellsworth 61, St. Croix Central 25
Blair-Taylor 78, Lincoln 51 - Steien (B-T): 28 points, 7 assists; Thompson (B-T): 24 points, 6 steals; Johnson (B-T): 8 points; Cumming (LIN): 19 points; Breheim (LIN): 12 points; Paul (LIN): 11 points
Eleva-Strum 40, Gilmanton 20
Rice Lake 58, Menomonie 48
High school wrestling
Blair-Taylor 42, Rice Lake 12
Whitehall 60, Rice Lake 18
