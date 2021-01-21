Skip to Content

Hoops: Fall Creek, Durand, Blair-Taylor earn key conference wins

(WQOW) - Thursday's high school basketball scores

Boys basketball

Fall Creek 72, Altoona 67 - Crickets now 9-0 in Cloverbelt West; Vollrath and Ploeckelman (FC): 17 points each; Turk (ALT): 23 points

Ladysmith 75, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 39

Neillsville 60, Loyal 45

Bloomer 49, Hayward 40 - Crane (BLOOM): 17 points; Herrick (BLOOM): 12 points; Heyworth (HAY): 15 points

Girls basketball

Durand 60, Mondovi 21 - Sabelko (DUR): 20 points; Clark (MON): 7 points

Elk Mound 71, Spring Valley 31

Ellsworth 61, St. Croix Central 25

Blair-Taylor 78, Lincoln 51 - Steien (B-T): 28 points, 7 assists; Thompson (B-T): 24 points, 6 steals; Johnson (B-T): 8 points; Cumming (LIN): 19 points; Breheim (LIN): 12 points; Paul (LIN): 11 points

Eleva-Strum 40, Gilmanton 20

Rice Lake 58, Menomonie 48

High school wrestling

Blair-Taylor 42, Rice Lake 12

Whitehall 60, Rice Lake 18

