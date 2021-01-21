Girl Scout cookie season starts Friday with new ways to get cookies

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Friday kicks off Girl Scout cookie season, and this year they're adding new ways you can get a box of these delectable delights.

On Jan. 22, people can begin ordering cookies by texting COOKIES to 59618. Starting Feb. 1, you can go to the website of the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes and use its "cookie finder" to connect with a Girl Scout troop by entering your zip code.

Scouts are also doing virtual and drive-thru cookie booths. And of course, you can still directly contact a Girl Scout you know.

Chippewa Falls Girl Scout Ambassador Lily Meier of Troop 3231 says they've used their cookie funds to go to Washington D.C. two summers ago and thinks selling this year will be a challenge.

"It is a little weird," Meier said. "I mean obviously everything is kind of been unprecedented this year with the pandemic and all, but I feel like we'll all find a way to make it work. I know personally, I've been texting my friends, finding classmates in my own school who want cookies and I just reach out to them."

There's a new cookie on the market this year called the Toast-Yay, a French toast-inspired cookie.

You'll also be able to order cookies through Grubhub from March 6 to April 3.

Physical cookie booth sales are not scheduled until March 5 and will go until April 4.

Troop 3231 and many other area troops kicked off cookie season by donating more than 2,000 pounds of food to Agnes' Table in Chippewa Falls.