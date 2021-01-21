French victims of child abuse speak out in new #MeToo wave

PARIS (AP) — The French government has pledged to toughen laws on the rape of children after a massive online movement has seen hundreds of victims share accounts about sexual abuse within their families. The move comes in the wake of child abuse accusations involving a prominent French political expert. France’s justice minister said Thursday the government will soon present new legal measures to better protect children, while a draft bill has started being debated at the Senate to toughen laws on the rape of children under 13. The social media campaign was launched Saturday by activists in reference to the #MeToo movement.