EU leaders assess more restrictions to stop virus’ variants

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders assessed more measures to counter the spread of coronavirus variants during a video summit Thursday as the bloc’s top disease control official said urgent action was needed to stave off a new wave of hospitalizations and deaths. Expressing great worry about the virus’ mutations, the 27 leaders looked at further border restrictions like limits on all non-essential travel, better tracking of mutations and improving coordination of lockdowns, worried that another surge of deaths across the EU was imminent. But they could not immediately agree on a decision.