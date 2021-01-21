Biden starts presidency with goal of tackling pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Joe Biden took the oath of office on the deadliest single day for Americans during the pandemic.

He has an ambitious plan to help the country control the pandemic by administering 100 million vaccinations in the next 100 days.

UW-Madison infectious diseases expert Dr. Ajay Sethi said it will take more than just a plan for Biden to have an effect on COVID-19's spread.

"It takes more than an email to say, 'Hey, by the way, you've got to start vaccinating more to achieve our national targets,'" he said. "You would hope that the Biden administration will get funds through Congress and other means to be able to provide more than just a goal but also resources to achieve that goal."

Sethi said two current pinch points in vaccine distribution are the supply of vaccine doses and distribution of doses into communities across the country.

He said solving either issue won't be instantaneous.

"It takes time to get the infrastructure in place," he said. "Hiring new people takes time. Assuming these policies are put in place, are executed and they're effective, it'll take a while."

While Biden's plan focuses on his first 100 days in office, Sethi said the pandemic's course won't necessarily be affected that quickly.

"The first 30 days out of the 100, which is a big chunk of those 100 days, is a moving train that can't be stopped," he said. "Deaths are going to continue to climb because they reflect transmission that occurred three to four weeks prior to those deaths. So maybe we say 130 days, just to give that extra time there."