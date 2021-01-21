Bangladeshi drugmaker acquiring country’s Sanofi subsidiary

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A leading Bangladeshi drugmaker is acquiring a majority stake in French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi’s subsidiary in Bangladesh. In a statement, Beximco Pharmaceuticals said Thursday that the acquisition is expected to be completed within the next three to nine months at a base price of more than $48 million. Sanofi has been in Bangladesh for more than 60 years but said in 2019 that it wanted to leave Bangladesh. The reason wasn’t clear, but industry insiders said it was difficult for the company to compete in the country’s burgeoning pharmaceutical sector. The rest of the company’s stakes are owned by the Bangladeshi government.