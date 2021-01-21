Baldwin-Woodville hockey outlasts RAM 7-5

Baldwin-Woodville hockey outlasts RAM 7-5Updated
ALTOONA (WQOW) - The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team topped RAM 7-5 Thursday in a Middle Border Conference showdown.
The Hawks led 2-1 after one period, then the lead was exchanged multiple times. RAM, behind a natural hat trick from Drew Goettl, took a 3-2 lead in the second period and later led 5-4.
Other local prep hockey scores:
High school boys hockey
Chippewa Falls 9, Rice Lake 3
Hudson 5, Memorial 4
North 6, Menomonie 3
High school girls hockey
St. Croix Valley 9, Onalaska 3
CFM Sabers 5, Black River Falls 2
ECA Stars 3, Central Wisconsin Storm 0