Baldwin-Woodville hockey outlasts RAM 7-5

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team topped RAM 7-5 Thursday in a Middle Border Conference showdown.

The Hawks led 2-1 after one period, then the lead was exchanged multiple times. RAM, behind a natural hat trick from Drew Goettl, took a 3-2 lead in the second period and later led 5-4.

Other local prep hockey scores:

High school boys hockey

Chippewa Falls 9, Rice Lake 3

Hudson 5, Memorial 4

North 6, Menomonie 3

High school girls hockey

St. Croix Valley 9, Onalaska 3

CFM Sabers 5, Black River Falls 2

ECA Stars 3, Central Wisconsin Storm 0