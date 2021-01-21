Asia Today: Shanghai outbreak prompts 2 hospital lockdowns

BEIJING (AP) — Shanghai has imposed lockdowns on two of China’s best-known hospitals after they were linked to new coronavirus cases. Outpatient services have been suspended at Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center and Renji Hospital, which is affiliated with a medical school. Both facilities have been cordoned off, along with some surrounding residential communities. After months of quelling small clusters with mass testing, isolation and social distancing, China has seen outbreaks grow this winter, mainly in its frigid north. Lockdowns have also been imposed in parts of Beijing and other cities, and people have been told to avoid traveling for next month’s Lunar New Year holiday.