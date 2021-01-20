Yellen taps Obama administration vets for key Treasury roles

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department has announced that Didem Nisanci will serve as Janet Yellen’s chief of staff once Yellen is confirmed by the Senate. Nisanci most recently served as global head of public policy at Bloomberg L.P. She was the chief of staff for the Securities and Exchange Commission in the Obama-Biden administration. Jason Leibenluft will serve as counselor to the Treasury secretary after having been a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress and working during the Obama-Biden administration in a variety of roles, including deputy director of the National Economic Council.