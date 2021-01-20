World hopes for renewed cooperation under new US president

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Leaders across much of the world expressed relief for the arrival of U.S. President Joe Biden and the end of the often confrontational and erratic presidency of Donald Trump. Biden arrives at a time when the world’s most pressing problems, including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, require multilateral cooperation, an approach Trump ridiculed. They expressed hope that Biden would right the world’s largest democracy two weeks after they watched rioters storm the Capitol, shaking the faith of those fighting for democracy in their own countries. Governments targeted and sanctioned under Trump expressed hope for a fresh start with Biden.