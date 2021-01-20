UW-Eau Claire hoops teams shoot for WIAC championship

EAU CLAIE (WQOW) - It's been almost 11 months since either Blugolds basketball team has had a contest on the court.

Not the typical way to start a season.

"That's been the biggest challenge," said men's head coach Matt Siverling. "We haven't had a scrimmage, we haven't had an exhibition game. We haven't had any non-conference games, we haven't had opportunities to fail on the court in a game-like setting, or succeed. So we really have a lot of unanswered questions."

The teams also lost their home court. With Zorn Arena is being used as a Covid-19 testing site, the Blugolds will now play at the McPhee Center.

"We love Zorn Arena," said women's head coach Tonja Englund. "But we're very fortunate to have a great facility like McPhee. If Zorn is needed right now, we've been one of those groups that has just rolled with whatever the change is. We're going to take it on, we're going to make the best of it."

RELATED: UWEC, UW-Stout reveal game schedules

"There are some different variables up there," said junior forward Spencer Page. "For some guys it might go to their heads a little bit. At the end of the day you're playing basketball. There's nothing that different about it. We'll get used to it, we'll be fine."

Even with all the changes and challenges, both squads are confident they can get back to the WIAC Championship.

"We had a really good end of the season last year," said Senior Center Katie Essen. "We wish we could have won that last game, but I think that's driving us even more to make sure we get back to that same spot and this time we win it."

"Definitely higher expectations after last year," said Page. "We know that potential that this program has. We're looking forward to having another good year."

The women's basketball team will host UW-La Crosse on Wednesday, February 3 at McPhee Center.

The men's team will travel to La Crosse that night before hosting the Eagles on Friday, February 5.