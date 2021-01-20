US Capitol buildings offer front-row seats to troubled time

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Normally quiet streets around state capitols have looked more like battlegrounds recently amid protests. It has put those who live and work there on edge and instilled a sense of foreboding More than most people, these Americans will have front-row seats on whether the change of leadership Wednesday in the White House will lead to a lessening of tension that has been afflicting the nation. They’ll be watching what the next chapter brings from storefronts and the porches and stoops of their own homes. Some expect Joe Biden to bring a unifying tone, but say that alone won’t be enough to bring unity. How the people react will be key.