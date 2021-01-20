Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2
Blake 6, Providence Academy 0
Bloomington Jefferson 7, Bloomington Kennedy 2
Chisago Lakes 3, Becker/Big Lake Co-op 2
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 3, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl Co-op 0
Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Park (Cottage Grove) 1
Delano 7, Waconia 0
Eveleth-Gilbert 4, North Shore Storm 0
Grand Rapids 5, Duluth Marshall 0
Hermantown 10, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 0
Hill-Murray 3, Chaska 1
Holy Angels 11, Minnehaha Academy 3
Holy Family Catholic 6, Orono 3
Hutchinson 5, New Prague 2
International Falls 2, Greenway 1
Kittson County Central 7, Crookston 5
Little Falls 3, Princeton 2
Mankato West 3, Faribault 1
Moorhead 3, Brainerd 2, OT
Mora/Milaca Co-op 10, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 3
Mound Westonka 1, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1, OT
North Branch 8, St. Francis 6
Northern Lakes 7, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2
Northfield 3, Mankato East/ Loyola Co-op 2
Proctor 8, Pine City 4
Red Lake Falls 7, Bagley/Fosston Co-op 0
Redwood Valley 6, LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 2
Roseau 3, Thief River Falls 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, River Lakes 2, OT
St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Monticello 1
St. Louis Park 7, Chanhassen 2
St. Thomas Academy 7, Tartan 5
Wadena-Deer Creek 5, Park Rapids 3
Warroad 5, Bemidji 1
Worthington 7, Fairmont 4
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 4, Rochester Century 2
Apple Valley 4, Eagan 1
Blaine 5, Osseo/Park Center 1
Breck 4, South St. Paul 2
Burnsville 2, Eastview 2, OT
Cretin-Derham Hall 4, White Bear Lake 2
Crookston 6, International Falls 0
Delano/Rockford Co-op 4, Waconia 1
Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 10, Superior, Wis. 7
Duluth Marshall 7, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 0
East Ridge 3, Forest Lake 2
Edina 8, Buffalo 0
Elk river/Zimmerman Co-op 6, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 1
Fairmont 4, Worthington 2
Farmington 9, Lakeville North 3
Fergus Falls 4, Detroit Lakes 0
Grand Rapids/Greenway 4, Bemidji 2
Holy Family Catholic 2, Orono 2, OT
Hutchinson 5, New Prague 2
Lakeville South 2, Shakopee 0
Mahtomedi 4, Henry Sibley/St. Paul 1
Maple Grove 5, Centennial 0
Minnehaha Academy 4, New Ulm 1
Minnetonka 6, Eden Prairie 1
Mound Westonka 6, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0
North Wright County 3, Wayzata 1
Pine City 3, Princeton 1
Prairie Centre Blue Devils 8, Morris/Benson Area Co-op 3
Rogers 7, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 0
Rosemount 3, Prior Lake 2
Simley 3, Hastings 1
Stillwater 3, Roseville 1
Thief River Falls 3, East Grand Forks 1
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/