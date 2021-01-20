Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

New
12:01 am Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

Blake 6, Providence Academy 0

Bloomington Jefferson 7, Bloomington Kennedy 2

Chisago Lakes 3, Becker/Big Lake Co-op 2

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 3, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl Co-op 0

Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Park (Cottage Grove) 1

Delano 7, Waconia 0

Eveleth-Gilbert 4, North Shore Storm 0

Grand Rapids 5, Duluth Marshall 0

Hermantown 10, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 0

Hill-Murray 3, Chaska 1

Holy Angels 11, Minnehaha Academy 3

Holy Family Catholic 6, Orono 3

Hutchinson 5, New Prague 2

International Falls 2, Greenway 1

Kittson County Central 7, Crookston 5

Little Falls 3, Princeton 2

Mankato West 3, Faribault 1

Moorhead 3, Brainerd 2, OT

Mora/Milaca Co-op 10, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 3

Mound Westonka 1, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1, OT

North Branch 8, St. Francis 6

Northern Lakes 7, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2

Northfield 3, Mankato East/ Loyola Co-op 2

Proctor 8, Pine City 4

Red Lake Falls 7, Bagley/Fosston Co-op 0

Redwood Valley 6, LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 2

Roseau 3, Thief River Falls 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, River Lakes 2, OT

St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Monticello 1

St. Louis Park 7, Chanhassen 2

St. Thomas Academy 7, Tartan 5

Wadena-Deer Creek 5, Park Rapids 3

Warroad 5, Bemidji 1

Worthington 7, Fairmont 4

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 4, Rochester Century 2

Apple Valley 4, Eagan 1

Blaine 5, Osseo/Park Center 1

Breck 4, South St. Paul 2

Burnsville 2, Eastview 2, OT

Cretin-Derham Hall 4, White Bear Lake 2

Crookston 6, International Falls 0

Delano/Rockford Co-op 4, Waconia 1

Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 10, Superior, Wis. 7

Duluth Marshall 7, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 0

East Ridge 3, Forest Lake 2

Edina 8, Buffalo 0

Elk river/Zimmerman Co-op 6, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 1

Fairmont 4, Worthington 2

Farmington 9, Lakeville North 3

Fergus Falls 4, Detroit Lakes 0

Grand Rapids/Greenway 4, Bemidji 2

Holy Family Catholic 2, Orono 2, OT

Hutchinson 5, New Prague 2

Lakeville South 2, Shakopee 0

Mahtomedi 4, Henry Sibley/St. Paul 1

Maple Grove 5, Centennial 0

Minnehaha Academy 4, New Ulm 1

Minnetonka 6, Eden Prairie 1

Mound Westonka 6, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0

North Wright County 3, Wayzata 1

Pine City 3, Princeton 1

Prairie Centre Blue Devils 8, Morris/Benson Area Co-op 3

Rogers 7, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 0

Rosemount 3, Prior Lake 2

Simley 3, Hastings 1

Stillwater 3, Roseville 1

Thief River Falls 3, East Grand Forks 1

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

