Skip to Content

Trump leaves White House, says ‘It’s been a great honor’

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 7:51 am
7:36 am NewsTop Stories
trump leaves

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has left the White House for the final time as president. After Trump emerged from the building he spoke briefly to aides and supports and said, "It’s been a great honor.” Trump now heads to Joint Base Andrews in suburban Maryland, where he’ll have a military sendoff. Four U.S. Army cannons are set up for a 21-gun salute. Trump then flies to Florida, where he’ll stay at Mar-a-Lago. Trump is leaving Washington just hours before Joe Biden takes the oath of office.  It’s the first time in more than a century that a sitting president has rejected the tradition of attending his successor’s inauguration.

Katie Phernetton

Katie Phernetton is one of the Daybreak morning anchors.

She joined News 18 in August of 2018 after working as a reporter for five years in the Green Bay market. Born and raised in Green Bay, she prides herself in being a cheesehead through and through.

More Stories

Skip to content