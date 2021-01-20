‘So help me God’: Biden, Harris take oaths, becoming president and vice president

WASHINGTON (WQOW) - Decades after his first run at president, Joe Biden was officially sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday.

Joining him, the first woman, African American and Asian American to become vice president.

Biden becomes the oldest man to be sworn in as president.

Now-former President Donald Trump left Washington on Wednesday morning ahead of the inauguration. Mike Pence was in attendance at the inauguration.

Other than Trump, Jimmy Carter was the only living former president not in attendance at the festivities on Wednesday.

