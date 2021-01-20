Skip to Content

SLIDESHOW: Images from Inauguration Day

Updated
Last updated today at 11:57 am
11:54 am Top StoriesPolitical
Biden takes oath MGN
Joe Biden takes the oath next to his wife Dr. Jill Biden
Kamala Harris takes oath MGN
Kamala Harris takes the oath
Biden speech
Joe Biden's first remarks as president
Poster image (60)
Joe Biden's first remarks as president
Poster image (48)
Poster image (47)
MGN_1280x720_10120P00-XKLJF
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Inauguration
MGN_1280x720_10120P00-MAPWX
Garth Brooks sings Amazing Grace
MGN_1280x720_10120P00-GLVRB
Lady Gaga signs the National Anthem
biden arrives for inauguration
Joe and Jill Biden arrive at the Capitol
inauguration 1
Mike Pence at Inauguration
Mike Pence at the inauguration
Poster image (55)
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff arrive at the Capitol
Poster image (58)
Joe and Jill Biden arrive at the Capitol
PENCE 1
Mike and Karen Pence arrive at the Capitol
Obamas
Barack and Michelle Obama at the inauguration
Poster image (46)
Former President Trump remarks before leaving Washington
Poster image (44)
Former President Trump and wife Melania
Poster image (43)
Trump 3

This story will be updated throughout the day with new images. Keep checking back for the latest.

Related Inauguration Coverage

Biden, Harris take oaths becoming president and vice president

The pope's message to President Biden

Trump leaves note for Biden

Trump leaves White House, calls it great honor

Clint Berge

Clint Berge is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager for Eau Claire’s Own WQOW News 18.
Report any website issues to him at cberge@wqow.com

More Stories

Skip to content