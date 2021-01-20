SLIDESHOW: Images from Inauguration Day Updated Last updated today at 11:57 am January 20, 2021 11:54 am Clint Berge Top Stories, Political Joe Biden takes the oath next to his wife Dr. Jill Biden Kamala Harris takes the oath Joe Biden's first remarks as president Joe Biden's first remarks as president Jennifer Lopez performs at the Inauguration Garth Brooks sings Amazing Grace Lady Gaga signs the National Anthem Joe and Jill Biden arrive at the Capitol Mike Pence at the inauguration Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff arrive at the Capitol Joe and Jill Biden arrive at the Capitol Mike and Karen Pence arrive at the Capitol Barack and Michelle Obama at the inauguration Former President Trump remarks before leaving Washington Former President Trump and wife Melania This story will be updated throughout the day with new images. Keep checking back for the latest. Related Inauguration Coverage Biden, Harris take oaths becoming president and vice president The pope's message to President Biden Trump leaves note for Biden Trump leaves White House, calls it great honor