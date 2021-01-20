Schedules released for Blugolds, Blue Devils events

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Let the games begin!

A day after the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference officially approved the start of the winter sports season, both UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout shared competition schedules for its teams.

The first Blugolds teams will compete on Wednesday, February 3. The women's hockey team will host UW-Stevens Point and the women's basketball team will host UW-La Crosse. Both games will be at 7:00 p.m.

The wrestling team will begin its season a day later when it hosts UW-La Crosse at 7:30 p.m.

Spectators will not be allowed at events.

Schedules for @UWECblugolds teams are out.

Openers:@UWECMBB: at UWL Feb 3 7 PM@UWECHockey: at UWSP Feb 3 7 PM@UWECSwimDive: vs Whitewater Feb 6 1 PM@uwectrack: at UWSP Feb 6 12 PM@UWECWrestling: vs UWL Feb 4 7:30 PM

Full UW-Eau Claire schedule details can be found here.

Three Blue Devils teams will return on February 3 with contests against UW-River Falls teams. The men's hockey team and men's basketball teams will host games at 7:00 p.m., while the women's basketball team travels to River Falls for a 7:00 p.m. game.

Full UW-Stout schedule details can be found here.