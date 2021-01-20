Pakistan says test-fire of medium-range missile a success

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says it has successfully test-fired a surface-to-surface medium range ballistic missile. In a statement Wednesday, it said the Shaheen-III missile has a range of 2,750 kilometers (about 1,700 miles). The missile was launched from an undisclosed location. It said the test firing was aimed at “re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.” Pakistan’s nuclear and missile program is primarily aimed at countering any threat from neighboring India, which also routinely conducts missile tests. Both nations have nuclear arms and have fought three of their two wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.