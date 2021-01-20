On Biden’s day, capital swiftly pivots to post-Trump life

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s Joe Biden’s moment, and Washington is pivoting to life after President Donald Trump. Centuries-old rituals marking the peaceful transfer of power are playing out in the capital as the Democrat ascends to the presidency. Democratic and Republican leaders worshipped together at church, just one of the traditions being dusted off. Trump left Washington aboard Air Force One after refusing to concede the election, attend the inauguration or follow most of the other traditions of inauguration day. But the rituals of the republic went on without him, with crowds sparse by design in a time of security worries and a pandemic.