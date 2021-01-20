Officials: Roadside bomb wounds 11 troops in SW Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say a roadside bomb has struck a paramilitary vehicle in southwestern Baluchistan province, wounding at least 11 troops. Wednesday’s attack on the Frontier Corps patrol took place in the district of Sibi. At least four of the wounded soldiers were listed in critical condition. That’s according to three officials who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to media on the record. Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by Baluch secessionist groups which for decades have staged attacks to press their demands for independence.