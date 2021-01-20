Israel pushes settlement construction as Trump leaves office

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli watchdog says the government has approved nearly 2,600 new housing units in east Jerusalem and West Bank settlements a day before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. Israeli authorities made a major last-minute push this week to advance settlement construction in the occupied West Bank, which the Palestinians seek as part of a future independent state, in the twilight hours of the Trump administration. The anti-settlement monitoring group Peace Now says the majority of the new government tenders published on Tuesday, just a day before Biden’s inauguration, are deep in the West Bank.