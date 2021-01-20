EU sighs with relief as Biden readies to enter White House

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top officials are sighing with relief as Joe Biden prepares to take over as president of the United States. But they’re warning that the world has changed after four years of Donald Trump and trans-Atlantic ties will be different in the future. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says Biden’s arrival is “resounding proof that, once again after four long years, Europe has a friend in the White House.” Speaking hours before Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, European Council President Charles Michel told EU lawmakers that trans-Atlantic relations have “greatly suffered in the last four years.” He says Europeans must “take our fate firmly into our own hands.” Germany’s president says it’s “a good day for democracy.”