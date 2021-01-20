ECCHA hopes White House’s first shelter dog encourages more adoptions

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Major Biden will be the first shelter dog living in the White House, and a local animal shelter hopes this means more people will be adopting and not shopping.

Newly-inaugurated President Joe Biden adopted his German Shepherd in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association.

Shelley Janke, executive director of the Eau Claire County Humane Association, said their shelter sees anywhere from 500 to 700 dogs a year.

She hopes the White House pup will encourage people to give other shelter dogs a forever home.

"Shelter dogs sometimes have that reputation that they are going to be unmanageable, unruly, and obviously that's not the case," Janke said. "Samson [a dog available for adoption at ECCHA] is just a wonderful example of the types of dogs that we get in and so I think we could just relay that there's always a perfect fit for your family."

Major will also be accompanied by Biden's other German Shepherd named Champ, who was adopted by the family through a Pennsylvania breeder in 2008.