Delay in Pfizer vaccine shipments frustrate Europe, Canada

BRUSSELS (AP) — Frustration is mounting from Europe to North America over reduced shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine while the U.S. pharmaceutical company increases production capacity at its Belgian plant. Governments say it is costing critical time during the early stages of the rollout to care homes and hospital personnel. Italy has threatened legal action. The leader of Canada’s most populous province said Pfizer’s chief executive should be chased “with a firecracker.” A top European Union official on Wednesday icily invoked the Latin phrase for “agreements must be kept.” Pfizer says the plant upgrade will result in the company producing about 2 billion doses this year instead of 1.3 billion.