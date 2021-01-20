Czechs to make mandatory minimum of local food in stores

PRAGUE (AP) — The lower house of the Czech Parliament approved on Wednesday a requirement that supermarkets carry a minimum share of local food, a move to be less dependent on imports. The share of Czech food in large stores should be at least 55% in 2022 and increase to at least 73% in 2028. Those who voted in favor of the bill argued that the coronavirus pandemic showed that it is important for the country to be self-sufficient in food production. Eight European Union countries had protested against the bill, saying it would discriminate against imported products, which is illegal under EU rules.