CVTC network outage closes campus

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A week before the spring semester is set to begin at Chippewa Valley Technical College, a network outage has shut down the campus.

College officials tell News 18 the system-wide outage has impacted the website, emails, phones and system access.

As a result, all campus buildings are closed for the rest of the week and some winter-term classes are being postponed.

"Our internal technology team is actively assessing the nature of the disturbance and diligently working with vendors and consultants as routinely practiced. At this time, there is no indication at this time that any data, including personal or financial student or employee information, has been impacted," said Joni Geroux, CVTC's executive director of marketing, communications, recruitment, workforce solutions and continuing education.

Geroux said ahead of the spring semester next week, the college will remain flexible to work with students on needs that were not met during the outage this week.