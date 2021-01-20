Jack’s back: Chinese e-tycoon ends silence with online video

BEIJING (AP) — China’s highest-profile entrepreneur, e-commerce billionaire Jack Ma, has appeared in a video posted online, ending a 2 1/2-month disappearance from public view that prompted speculation about his status and his business empire’s future. In the 50-second video, Ma congratulated teachers supported by his charitable foundation and made no mention of his absence from public view and scrutiny of his Alibaba Group and Ant Group by regulators. The video appeared on Chinese business news and other websites. The normally voluble, press-friendly Ma was last seen in public after criticizing financial regulators in a speech at a conference in October. Days later, regulators suspended Ant’s planned multibillion-dollar stock market debut.