China hits Trump officials with sanctions on their way out

WASHINGTON (AP) — China has imposed sanctions on nearly 30 former Trump administration officials as they made their way out the door. In a statement released just minutes after President Joe Biden was inaugurated, Beijing slapped travel bans and business restrictions on Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, national security adviser Robert O’Brien and U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft. Others covered by the sanctions include Trump’s economic adviser Peter Navarro; his top diplomat for Asia, David Stilwell; health and human services secretary, Alex Azar; along with former national security adviser John Bolton and strategist Stephen Bannon. The sanctions are largely symbolic but underscore Beijing’s hostility toward a U.S. administration it regarded as hostile.