Bills among the NFL’s 4 defenses peaking in the postseason

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills defense isn’t the same pushover it was to start the season or the one that gave up the so-called Hail Murray in a Week 10 loss at Arizona. Buffalo has won eight straight since Kyler Murray’s last-second 43-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins in the Cardinals’ 32-30 victory. The Bills have used the loss as motivation in preparing to make their first AFC championship game appearance in 27 years. They play at Kansas City on Sunday. The Bills aren’t the only defense to have overcome obstacles among the four remaining playoff teams, rounded out in the NFC by Green Bay and Tampa Bay.