Biden rebukes Trump for falsehoods, pledges to be truthful

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says truth and democracy are under attack in America and he’s pledging to usher the post-truth era out of U.S. politics. During Biden’s inaugural remarks, he didn’t mention former President Donald Trump by name, but Biden’s words are a clear rebuke of his predecessor. It was Trump who persuaded millions of Americans to believe in his reality, which included falsehoods about issues such as coronavirus and election fraud. Biden says Americans need to defend truth and defeat lies. It’s a tough message to push in a bitterly divided nation where where polls show about one-third of Americans remain skeptical about the outcome of the election.