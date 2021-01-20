Biden puts U.S. back into fight to slow global warming

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is putting the United States back into the worldwide fight to slow global warming as one of his first acts in office. Biden has pledged to order the United States back into the Paris climate accord within hours of his oath-taking Wednesday. Biden in his inaugural address said the need for climate action couldn’t be “any more desperate or any more clear.” Biden is also expected to launch a series of climate-friendly efforts that could transform how Americans drive and get their power. That includes a moratorium on new oil and gas leasing in the Arctic wilderness.