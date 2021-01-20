Biden bets big on immigration reform in opening move

SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day announcements on immigration are far-reaching. A raft of executive orders undoes many of his predecessor’s hallmark initiatives, such as halting work on a border wall with Mexico and lifting a travel ban from several predominantly Muslim countries. Proposed legislation would give a path to citizenship to anyone in the United States before Jan. 1, 2021 — an estimated 11 million people — and reduce the time that family members have to wait outside the United States for green cards. The bill faces an enormous test in Congress.