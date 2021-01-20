BC-HKO–Prep Boys Hockey Poll

BC-HKO–Prep Boys Hockey PollNew
The Associated Press poll for Minnesota boys’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper. First-place votes are in parentheses.
|Class AA
|1. Eden Prairie
|(1-0)
|2. Maple Grove
|(2-0)
|3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
|(2-0)
|4. Prior Lake
|(2-0)
|5. Thomas Academy
|(3-0)
|6. Hill-Murray
|(2-0)
|7. Grand Rapids
|(2-0)
|8. Lakeville South
|(2-0)
|9. Cretin-Derham Hall
|(3-0)
|10. Roseau
|(3-0)
|11. Blake
|(2-0)
|12. Minnetonka
|(1-0)
|13. Centennial
|(2-0)
|14. Moorhead
|(1-1)
|15. Edina
|(1-0-1)
|16. St. Louis Park
|(2-0-1)
|17. White Bear Lake
|(2-0)
|18. Holy Family Catholic
|(1-1)
|19. Wayzata
|(0-1)
|20. Andover
|(2-0)
|Class A
|1. Hermantown
|2. Gentry Academy
|3. Warroad
|4. Duluth Denfeld
|5. Little Falls
|6. Mahtomedi
|7. Breck
|8. East Grand Forks
|9. Delano
|10. St Paul Johnson
|11. Armstrong1Cooper
|12. Alexandria
|13. Cloud Cathedral
|14. Mankato East
|15. Dodge County
|16. Northfield
|17. Monticello
|18. Mound Westonka
|19. North Branch
|20. Litchfield2Dassel-Cokato