Skip to Content

BC-HKO–Prep Boys Hockey Poll

New
4:39 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

The Associated Press poll for Minnesota boys’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Class AA
1. Eden Prairie (1-0)
2. Maple Grove (2-0)
3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (2-0)
4. Prior Lake (2-0)
5. Thomas Academy (3-0)
6. Hill-Murray (2-0)
7. Grand Rapids (2-0)
8. Lakeville South (2-0)
9. Cretin-Derham Hall (3-0)
10. Roseau (3-0)
11. Blake (2-0)
12. Minnetonka (1-0)
13. Centennial (2-0)
14. Moorhead (1-1)
15. Edina (1-0-1)
16. St. Louis Park (2-0-1)
17. White Bear Lake (2-0)
18. Holy Family Catholic (1-1)
19. Wayzata (0-1)
20. Andover (2-0)
Class A
1. Hermantown
2. Gentry Academy
3. Warroad
4. Duluth Denfeld
5. Little Falls
6. Mahtomedi
7. Breck
8. East Grand Forks
9. Delano
10. St Paul Johnson
11. Armstrong1Cooper
12. Alexandria
13. Cloud Cathedral
14. Mankato East
15. Dodge County
16. Northfield
17. Monticello
18. Mound Westonka
19. North Branch
20. Litchfield2Dassel-Cokato
Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content