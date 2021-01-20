BC-HKO–Prep Boys Hockey Poll

The Associated Press poll for Minnesota boys’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Class AA 1. Eden Prairie (1-0) 2. Maple Grove (2-0) 3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (2-0) 4. Prior Lake (2-0) 5. Thomas Academy (3-0) 6. Hill-Murray (2-0) 7. Grand Rapids (2-0) 8. Lakeville South (2-0) 9. Cretin-Derham Hall (3-0) 10. Roseau (3-0) 11. Blake (2-0) 12. Minnetonka (1-0) 13. Centennial (2-0) 14. Moorhead (1-1) 15. Edina (1-0-1) 16. St. Louis Park (2-0-1) 17. White Bear Lake (2-0) 18. Holy Family Catholic (1-1) 19. Wayzata (0-1) 20. Andover (2-0) Class A 1. Hermantown 2. Gentry Academy 3. Warroad 4. Duluth Denfeld 5. Little Falls 6. Mahtomedi 7. Breck 8. East Grand Forks 9. Delano 10. St Paul Johnson 11. Armstrong1Cooper 12. Alexandria 13. Cloud Cathedral 14. Mankato East 15. Dodge County 16. Northfield 17. Monticello 18. Mound Westonka 19. North Branch 20. Litchfield2Dassel-Cokato