Badgers’ Kolodziej goes from strength coach to d-line coach

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has named Ross Kolodziej defensive line coach after he served as the program’s head strength and conditioning coach over the last six seasons. Badgers coach Paul Chryst announced the move Wednesday. Inoke Breckterfield had been Wisconsin’s defensive line coach for the last six seasons. Breckterfield left to take the same position at Vanderbilt on new Commodores coach Clark Lea’s staff. Kolodziej is a former Wisconsin defensive lineman who made 45 career starts and played on the Badgers’ 1998 and 1999 teams that reached the Rose Bowl. He was in the NFL from 2001-07.