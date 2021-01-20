Badgers FB: Kolodziej moves to d-line coach

MADISON (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Badgers' defensive line will be coached by a familiar face next season.

Ross Kolodziej, who helped lead the Badgers to a pair of Big Ten Championships as a player, will move from strength and conditioning coach to defensive line coach in 2021. Head coach Paul Chryst announced the hire Wednesday.

“I’m excited for Ross and for our team that he will have the opportunity to coach our defensive line,” Chryst said in a release. “He has played the position at the highest level and has tremendous knowledge of the position. I’m confident in his abilities as a coach and have witnessed that first-hand through all the years we have been together.

“Our players who have worked with Ross, both present players and guys that have gone through the program, are fired up for him. I know our current guys in the D-line room are looking forward to getting to work with him even more closely now.”

Kolodziej has spent the last seven seasons as a head strength and conditioning coach under Chryst, including the last six at Wisconsin. He spent the 2013 season as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Pittsburgh before being promoted to head strength coach a year later. He has served in the same capacity since returning to UW in 2015.

During his time leading the Badgers’ weight room, Wisconsin has produced 11 first-team All-Americans, including six consensus All-America selections, and sent 33 players to the NFL.

Prior to joining Chryst’s staff, Kolodziej served as a graduate assistant at Wisconsin in 2012, working with the Badgers’ defensive line. That followed a professional career that spanned seven seasons in the NFL and three in the United Football League, where the two-time team captain helped Las Vegas claim back-to-back league titles.

The Stevens Point native becomes the sixth UW alumnus on the Badgers’ coaching staff, joining Chryst, Leonhard, associate head coach/offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph, quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr and tight ends coach Mickey Turner.