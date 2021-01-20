Asian markets gain on hopes Biden will act on economy, virus

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration as U.S. president, though worries about surging coronavirus cases sapped the Japanese market’s early gains. Other markets in Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong and Shanghai rose. Hopes are growing that Biden’s planned stimulus for the American economy as well as measures to curb the pandemic will boost regional markets. While many Asian nations have fared better in the pandemic than European countries and the U.S., worries in the region still run high. Tokyo and nearby urban areas of Japan are under a state of emergency but deaths related to COVID-19 still are rising.