Asia Today: China records dozens new cases, defends response

BEIJING (AP) — China’s capital Beijing recorded another seven coronavirus cases amid a lingering outbreak in the country’s north. Dozens of other cases were reported in northern provinces and surrounding Beijing. China is hoping to vaccinate 50 million people against the virus by mid-February and is also releasing schools early and telling citizens to stay put during the Lunar New Year travel rush that begins in coming days. A panel of experts criticized China and other countries this week for not moving to stem the initial outbreak of the coronavirus earlier. That prompted Beijing to concede it could have done better but also to defend its response.