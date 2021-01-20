6 suspected militants killed in Russia’s Chechnya

MOSCOW (AP) — Chechnya’s Kremlin-backed leader says that his forces have killed six suspected militants, including a warlord accused of organizing a 2011 suicide attack at a Moscow airport. Ramzan Kadyrov, the regional leader of Chechnya, said Wednesday that troops under his command had tracked down the suspects in the village of Katar-Yurt and killed all of them on the spot. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call to congratulate Kadyrov, who personally took part in the raid. Kadyrov said that those killed included Aslan Byutukayev, whom Russian authorities accused of involvement in the January 2011 suicide bombing at the arrivals zone of Moscow’s Domodedovo airport.