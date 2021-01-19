12 Guard members removed from Biden inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Twelve U.S. Army National Guard members have been removed from the presidential inauguration security mission after they were found to have ties with right-wing militia groups. That is according to two U.S. officials, who said there was no threat to President-elect Joe Biden. The officials, a senior U.S. intelligence official and a U.S. Army official briefed on the matter did not say which fringe group the Guard members belonged to or what unit they served in. A law enforcement official says the removal comes as the FBI has warned law enforcement about the possibility that right-wing fringe groups could pose as members of the National Guard called in to help secure the city after a deadly riot this month at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.