Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Baraboo 61, Nekoosa 39
Blair-Taylor 48, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 37
Brookfield East 81, Marquette University 53
Bruce 63, Winter 26
Burlington 76, Union Grove 63
Colfax 53, Spring Valley 51
Edgerton 64, McFarland 48
Grantsburg 84, Shell Lake 49
Greenfield 41, Greendale 33
Hilbert 41, Cedar Grove-Belgium 0
Hurley 69, Solon Springs 53
Luxemburg-Casco 74, Waupaca 53
Manitowoc Lutheran 65, Random Lake 53
Martin Luther 72, Catholic Central 31
Mellen 48, Bayfield 46
Mondovi 74, Glenwood City 55
Omro 78, Markesan 62
Saint Croix Central 81, Amery 20
Saint Thomas More 72, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 50
Seymour 80, Oconto 45
Stevens Point 60, Wausau West 44
Stockbridge 74, Tri-County 14
Wausaukee 57, Gillett 41
Wauwatosa East 66, Germantown 49
Wauzeka-Steuben 89, Weston 30
Whitewater 66, Clinton 33
Whitnall 85, South Milwaukee 51
Winneconne 75, Laconia 64
Wrightstown 71, Little Chute 49
Xavier 84, Sheboygan Falls 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Amery 36, Clear Lake 27
Bonduel 70, Menominee Indian 29
Brillion 52, Reedsville 31
Catholic Memorial 82, Mukwonago 65
Elkhorn Area 42, Delavan-Darien 36
Hilbert 63, Chilton 30
Lake Country Lutheran 64, Brown Deer 40
Lake Holcombe 49, New Auburn 36
Menomonie 59, Medford Area 48
Monroe 56, Fort Atkinson 49
Northwood 63, Frederic 23
Pacelli 43, Port Edwards 30
Pewaukee 53, Kettle Moraine 45
Prairie Farm 67, Ladysmith 45
Reedsburg Area 74, Sauk Prairie 47
Siren 71, Birchwood 40
South Shore 73, Drummond 51
Stockbridge 53, Tri-County 22
Stratford 51, Loyal 24
Three Lakes 66, Crivitz 13
Union Grove 71, Burlington 18
Unity 57, Prairie Farm 47
Watertown Luther Prep 55, University School of Milwaukee 44
Waupun 69, DeForest 43
West Bend West 44, Cedarburg 33
Winter 51, Bruce 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/