Tuesday’s Scores

New
8:48 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Baraboo 61, Nekoosa 39

Blair-Taylor 48, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 37

Brookfield East 81, Marquette University 53

Bruce 63, Winter 26

Burlington 76, Union Grove 63

Colfax 53, Spring Valley 51

Edgerton 64, McFarland 48

Grantsburg 84, Shell Lake 49

Greenfield 41, Greendale 33

Hilbert 41, Cedar Grove-Belgium 0

Hurley 69, Solon Springs 53

Luxemburg-Casco 74, Waupaca 53

Manitowoc Lutheran 65, Random Lake 53

Martin Luther 72, Catholic Central 31

Mellen 48, Bayfield 46

Mondovi 74, Glenwood City 55

Omro 78, Markesan 62

Saint Croix Central 81, Amery 20

Saint Thomas More 72, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 50

Seymour 80, Oconto 45

Stevens Point 60, Wausau West 44

Stockbridge 74, Tri-County 14

Wausaukee 57, Gillett 41

Wauwatosa East 66, Germantown 49

Wauzeka-Steuben 89, Weston 30

Whitewater 66, Clinton 33

Whitnall 85, South Milwaukee 51

Winneconne 75, Laconia 64

Wrightstown 71, Little Chute 49

Xavier 84, Sheboygan Falls 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Amery 36, Clear Lake 27

Bonduel 70, Menominee Indian 29

Brillion 52, Reedsville 31

Catholic Memorial 82, Mukwonago 65

Elkhorn Area 42, Delavan-Darien 36

Hilbert 63, Chilton 30

Lake Country Lutheran 64, Brown Deer 40

Lake Holcombe 49, New Auburn 36

Menomonie 59, Medford Area 48

Monroe 56, Fort Atkinson 49

Northwood 63, Frederic 23

Pacelli 43, Port Edwards 30

Pewaukee 53, Kettle Moraine 45

Prairie Farm 67, Ladysmith 45

Reedsburg Area 74, Sauk Prairie 47

Siren 71, Birchwood 40

South Shore 73, Drummond 51

Stockbridge 53, Tri-County 22

Stratford 51, Loyal 24

Three Lakes 66, Crivitz 13

Union Grove 71, Burlington 18

Unity 57, Prairie Farm 47

Watertown Luther Prep 55, University School of Milwaukee 44

Waupun 69, DeForest 43

West Bend West 44, Cedarburg 33

Winter 51, Bruce 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

