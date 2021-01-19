Spain’s rising cases give pandemic hospital a second chance

MADRID (AP) — As a surge of coronavirus infections is once again putting Spain’s public health system against the ropes, an emergency hospital once seen by many as an extravagant vanity project is getting a fresh opportunity to prove its usefulness. The Nurse Isabel Zendal Hospital in Madrid was built in 100 days at a cost of 130 million euros ($157 million) , more than twice the original budget. As the curve of contagion turned increasingly vertical after Christmas and New Year’s, the Zendal has been busy. On Monday, 392 virus patients were being treated, more than in any other hospital in the Madrid region. Critics say the local conservative government should have spent the money on shoring up the public health care system instead.