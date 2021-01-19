Rusk County murder suspects return to court

LADYSMITH (WQOW) - One of the suspects in a double murder in Rusk County withdrew his not-guilty pleas Tuesday.



Adam Rosolowski and Joseph Falk appeared in Rusk County Court Tuesday. Falk changed his plea to not guilty by mental disease or defect, and the judge ordered him to undergo an evaluation.



The two, along with a 16 year old boy we are not identifying, are charged in the June 2020 murders of Adam Rosolowski's grandparents. Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski's bodies were found in their Sheldon home. Both were shot to death.