Reports: Seattle police violated policies at summer protests

SEATTLE (AP) — Reports from an independent agency say a Seattle police officer who threw a tear gas canister that hit a reporter, and other officers who threw blast balls that hit individuals during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests violated policies. The Office of Police Accountability received more than 19,000 complaints about police misconduct during protests. The agency has released five batches of investigative reports since September, with the latest 22 cases posted Friday. Seattle police spokesman Det. Patrick Michaud said Tuesday. that to date no officers have been disciplined for any of the sustained findings.