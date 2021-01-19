Rapper Bow Wow apologizes for attending packed Houston club

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s mayor called out rapper Bow Wow for attending a crowded gathering at a city nightclub during a weekend packed with concerts as Texas continues to grapple with the coronavirus. Mayor Sylvester Turner took to Twitter on Sunday to let the Ohio rapper know that the city was monitoring a football watch party Bow Wow was expected to attend. Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Gregory Moss, apologized and said he wasn’t paid to appear for a friend’s birthday party. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating venues for potential violations.