Political scientist accused of secretly working for Iran

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts-based political scientist and author has been charged with secretly working for the government of Iran while lobbying U.S. government officials. Officials said Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi was arrested by FBI agents at his home in Watertown, Massachusetts, on Monday. He is charged in New York City federal court with acting and conspiring to act as an unregistered agent of Iran. Afrasiabi is an Iranian citizen and a lawful permanent resident of the United States. He was expected to appear in court later Tuesday. An email seeking comment was sent to his attorney.