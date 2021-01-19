Migrants scale border fences to enter Spanish enclave

MADRID (AP) — More than 80 migrants have managed to scale the double frontier fence to enter Spain’s North African enclave of Melilla from Morocco. Some 150 people from sub-Saharan countries attempted the crossing at 7.30 a.m. Tuesday but police stopped many from entering, Spanish news reports said. Of the 87 who made it, nine were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crossing while the rest were taken to the city’s temporary migrant accommodation center while authorities study whether they can be deported. Most are normally released and ordered to leave Spain. Border crossing attempts are frequent in Melilla and nearby Ceuta, two tiny Spanish coastal territories in northern Africa separated from Morocco by tall wire fences.