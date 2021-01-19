Mahomes, other QBs in final 4 share affinity for deep throws

Patrick Mahomes has some company among quarterbacks in the conference championship games when it comes to throwing deep balls. The availability of Kansas City’s Mahomes against Buffalo on Sunday is in question because of concussion protocols. Tom Brady had the highest per-game average of throws of at least 20 yards of his career in his Tampa Bay debut after 20 years in New England. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers is consistently among the leaders in deep passes. He faces Brady in the NFC championship game. Buffalo’s Josh Allen has improved dramatically with his effectiveness when throwing long.