Madison-based pet rescue center warns of adoption scams happening in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- A Madison-based pet rescue center is warning the public of potential adoption scams happening in our area.

Officials at Underdog Pet Rescue say a scammer behind a Facebook profile under the name 'Alora Allen' is posing as a company employee in Eau Claire, and is posting pictures of dogs who they claim are up for adoption in online pet rehoming groups.

The scammer has requested deposits to hold the dog before adoption and asks buyers to drive to Madison to pick them up. However, those who place the 'deposits' find that the seller was unavailable.

Officials say they've heard of at least 10 instances of this scam happening to Eau Claire residents.

"It just makes me really sad that this happened to people who were trying to do a good thing and take a dog from a rescue," said Lauren Wojtasiak, founder of Underdog Pet Rescue. "I think that in these rehoming groups, or on Craiglist or places where animals are sold, it's very easy to not get good information on the pet that you're looking at adopting."

Wojtasiak says the center never takes deposits before an application or meeting is completed, and none of the pets posted on the scammer's profile are in their care. Employees are also unsure if the profile is the person's real identity.

Eau Claire police officials say they are not aware of scams specific to Underdog Pet Rescue, but other puppy and dog scams have occurred in recent months, and urge the public to do research before sending money or financial information for adoptions.