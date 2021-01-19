Kyrie Irving rejoins Nets, says he ‘just needed a pause’

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving has rejoined the Brooklyn Nets. Irving said Tuesday that he took a leave of absence because he “just needed a pause.” Irving practiced with the team and could play Wednesday in Cleveland. He has missed the last seven games — five while away from the team and two more while regaining his conditioning after he was eligible to return. Resting his head on his arms folded in front of him while he spoke during a Zoom interview, Irving didn’t give a clear reason for his absence, saying he had a lot of family and personal stuff going on.