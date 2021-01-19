Iran kicks off ground forces drill on coast of Gulf of Oman

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s military has kicked off a ground forces drill along the coast of the Gulf of Oman, the latest in a series of snap exercises that the country is holding amid escalating tensions over its nuclear program and Washington’s pressure campaign against Tehran. Iranian state TV said on Tuesday that commando units and airborne infantry were participating in the annual exercise, along with fighter jets, helicopters and military transport aircraft. Iran has recently stepped up military drills as part of an effort to pressure President-elect Joe Biden to rejoin the multinational accord meant to contain Iran’s nuclear program. President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the accord in 2018.